Fred Wesley & the New JB's

The architect of funk’s unmistakable sound

Legendary bandleader, trombonist, composer and arranger Fred Wesley is one of the forefathers of funk who helped create its unmistakable sound and continues to set the standard with his acclaimed jazz-funk band, The New JBs. During his tenure as James Brown’s music director, arranger, and principal composer, Wesley defined the genre by crafting unforgettable grooves and delivering the bold, precise trombone solos that became hallmarks of the genre. His groundbreaking collaborations with Brown, Parliament-Funkadelic, and Bootsy Collins shaped a musical legacy that continues to influence jazz, hip-hop, R&B, and popular music. Today, The New JBs honor that legacy with electrifying performances featuring classics like “Pass the Peas” alongside soulful jazz, blues, and original compositions. Brimming with infectious rhythms, virtuosic musicianship, and decades of musical innovation, this unforgettable performance celebrates the enduring power of funk and showcases why Fred Wesley’s influence continues to resonate with audiences around the world.