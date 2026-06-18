Fraud Prevention – A TPR lunch-and-learn event

Join us for an engaging lunch-and-learn conversation with Huy Nguyen, whose career spans forensic science, counterterrorism, organized crime investigations, and complex fraud cases with the FBI.

In this interactive discussion, Nguyen will share real-world insights into how fraud schemes are uncovered, how investigators identify patterns and red flags, and the evolving tactics criminals use today. He'll offer a behind-the-scenes look at the methods used to detect deception, build cases, and protect organizations and communities from fraud.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A following the talk.

Event Schedule

• Doors Open — 11:30 AM

• Program Begins — 12:00 PM

• Interactive Talk + Discussion — 12:00–1:00 PM

• Audience Q&A to Follow

Admission is free. Lunch will be available for purchase before the event.

PARKING

We offer validation for Frost Bank parking

Directions: Enter Frost Bank parking off Cameron St or Travis St. The Frost Tower address is 111 W. Houston St. (please note the garage entrances and exits are only off Travis St and Cameron St).