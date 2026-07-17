Fourth Friday ft. Texas Double Shot

Fourth Friday

Featuring Texas Double Shot

Dust off your boots and find your rhythm under the Texas stars!

Join us at The Rock at La Cantera on Friday, July 24th, for a free night of country music and community. We’re bringing the heart of Texas to the stage with Texas Double Shot starting at 7:30 PM.

Not a pro dancer? No problem! We’ll have line dancing lessons between sets to get you moving. Bring your lawn chairs, your family, and your appetite for an unforgettable evening of live tunes and local eats.

Free Entry • Free Parking • All Ages Welcome

While the music sets the vibe, Frost Plaza serves as the heart of the experience, offering interactive basketball activations like the basketball tree and half-court, along with a variety of food kiosks to keep everyone fueled. Guests can also enjoy a full-service dining and bar experience at Roca & Martillo, making it the perfect night out for music lovers and families alike.

Grab your lawn chairs and blankets, and join us for a night of music and memories under the stars!