The Esperanza Peace & Justice Center, the López Family and UTSA Arts invite you to the "Fourth Annual "Voz de la Paloma: A Vocal Competition y Homenaje a Beatríz Llamas." The event is at the Buena Vista Theater on Saturday, August 15, 2026 at 5 PM.

Beatríz Llamas, known as “La Paloma del Norte,” was a world-renowned ranchera singer highly regarded for her contribution to Tejano music. She was the first Tejana to sing at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in 1967 and was inducted into the Tejano Music Hall of Fame in 1995. Later in life, Beatríz came out of retirement to join the beloved musical quartet Las Tesoros de San Antonio, a group formed by the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center. Beatríz passed away May 15, 2023, but her influence will continue for decades to come.

Voz de la Paloma offers girls and women ages 10 and up the opportunity to perform and develop their skills, just as Beatríz Llamas did in the 1950s at local theaters such as Alameda, Nacional, and Zaragoza.

​Doors open 4:30 PM

The competition begins at 5PM, followed by a mariachi performance. The night ends with the award ceremony.

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This event is free and open to the public!

Please RSVP or email esperanza@esperanzacenter.org or call 210-228-0201

Voz de la Paloma" is a beautiful celebration of established legacy and emerging talent, ensuring our rich musical traditions thrive.