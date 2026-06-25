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Floresville Freedom Fest

Floresville Freedom Fest

Celebrate the 4th of July with us in Floresville! Join us for fun, food, and entertainment. Fireworks 🎆 kids activities 🎇 live music 🎸🥁 🍗🍔🍕🍺 food and craft vendors, carnival, and more.

MAIN STAGE
4 p.m. Jay Martinez and The Boys
6 p.m. Vinny Tovar
8 p.m. Finding Friday
10 p.m. La Fiebre, the Pride of Pasadena

SECOND STAGE
5 p.m. Grupo Romero featuring Marco Martinez
7 p.m. Dezeo (Texas Dezire)
8:30 p.m. Bo Garza & Texas Dezire

INSIDE STAGE
4 p.m. Chuck Lieurance and the Rio Frio Boys
8 p.m. Replay

🎆 FIREWORKS SHOW STARTS AT 9:30 PM! 🎇

Bring your family, friends, and your lawn chairs. Celebrate America’s 250th birthday with us right here in Floresville!

Ranch Rodeo on July 3
Team Roping on July 4

FREE admission! More details, including vendor and sponsor info here: https://www.floresvilletx.gov/calendar-event/floresville-freedom-fest-2026/

Floresville Event Center
Free
03:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

City of Floresville
(830) 393-3105
assistantcm@floresvilletx.gov
https://www.floresvilletx.gov/
Floresville Event Center
600 SH 97
Floresville, Texas 78114