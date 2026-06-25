Floresville Freedom Fest
Floresville Freedom Fest
Celebrate the 4th of July with us in Floresville! Join us for fun, food, and entertainment. Fireworks 🎆 kids activities 🎇 live music 🎸🥁 🍗🍔🍕🍺 food and craft vendors, carnival, and more.
MAIN STAGE
4 p.m. Jay Martinez and The Boys
6 p.m. Vinny Tovar
8 p.m. Finding Friday
10 p.m. La Fiebre, the Pride of Pasadena
SECOND STAGE
5 p.m. Grupo Romero featuring Marco Martinez
7 p.m. Dezeo (Texas Dezire)
8:30 p.m. Bo Garza & Texas Dezire
INSIDE STAGE
4 p.m. Chuck Lieurance and the Rio Frio Boys
8 p.m. Replay
🎆 FIREWORKS SHOW STARTS AT 9:30 PM! 🎇
Bring your family, friends, and your lawn chairs. Celebrate America’s 250th birthday with us right here in Floresville!
Ranch Rodeo on July 3
Team Roping on July 4
FREE admission! More details, including vendor and sponsor info here: https://www.floresvilletx.gov/calendar-event/floresville-freedom-fest-2026/