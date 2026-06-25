Celebrate the 4th of July with us in Floresville! Join us for fun, food, and entertainment. Fireworks 🎆 kids activities 🎇 live music 🎸🥁 🍗🍔🍕🍺 food and craft vendors, carnival, and more.

MAIN STAGE

4 p.m. Jay Martinez and The Boys

6 p.m. Vinny Tovar

8 p.m. Finding Friday

10 p.m. La Fiebre, the Pride of Pasadena

SECOND STAGE

5 p.m. Grupo Romero featuring Marco Martinez

7 p.m. Dezeo (Texas Dezire)

8:30 p.m. Bo Garza & Texas Dezire

INSIDE STAGE

4 p.m. Chuck Lieurance and the Rio Frio Boys

8 p.m. Replay

🎆 FIREWORKS SHOW STARTS AT 9:30 PM! 🎇

Bring your family, friends, and your lawn chairs. Celebrate America’s 250th birthday with us right here in Floresville!

Ranch Rodeo on July 3

Team Roping on July 4

FREE admission! More details, including vendor and sponsor info here: https://www.floresvilletx.gov/calendar-event/floresville-freedom-fest-2026/