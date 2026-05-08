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Flamenco Dance Recital

Flamenco Dance Recital

Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for a FREE flamenco dance recital!

Doors Open 6 p.m. • Event 7 p.m.

Seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Food and drinks are prohibited. Free parking available.

Jo Long Theatre, Carver Community Cultural Center
Free
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
https://www.sanantonio.gov/ParksAndRec/Home
Jo Long Theatre, Carver Community Cultural Center
226 N. Hackberry
San Antonio, Texas 78202
210.207.7211
info@thecarver.org
https://thecarver.org