First Fine Arts Advent Concert Series: Adam Carrillo and Chris Vu
First Fine Arts Advent Concert Series: Adam Carrillo and Chris Vu
First Fine Arts presents a free Advent noon recital with saxophonist Adam Carrillo and pianist Chris Vu. The 30-minute concert takes place in Unity Hall at First Baptist Church of San Antonio. An optional $7 lunch follows.
Unity Hall at First Baptist Church of San Antonio
Concert admission is free. Optional lunch afterward is $7.
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
First Fine Arts of First Baptist Church of San Antonio
210-226-0363
ffa@fbcsa.org
Unity Hall at First Baptist Church of San Antonio
515 McCullough AvenueSan Antonio, Texas 78215