Join us for a free screening of the documentary Selena y Los Dinos: A Family's Legacy, a nostalgic, touching tribute to the Queen of Tejano music! The film includes never-before-seen footage and intimate interviews celebrating the life and legacy of iconic Mexican American singer Selena Quintanilla and her family band.

📅 Friday, June 26, 2026 | 2:00 PM

📍 Collins Garden Branch Library | 200 N Park Blvd, San Antonio, Texas 78204

🆓 This screening is FREE!

RSVP at https://somosmacri.org/event/film-selena-y-los-dinos/

MACRI's programs are funded in part by the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, Bexar County, the Mellon Foundation, the John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation Fund of the San Antonio Area Foundation, Spurs Give, and individual donors like you! Gracias!

