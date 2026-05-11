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FILM - Selena y Los Dinos

FILM - Selena y Los Dinos

Join us for a free screening of the documentary Selena y Los Dinos: A Family's Legacy, a nostalgic, touching tribute to the Queen of Tejano music! The film includes never-before-seen footage and intimate interviews celebrating the life and legacy of iconic Mexican American singer Selena Quintanilla and her family band.

📅 Friday, June 26, 2026 | 2:00 PM
📍 Collins Garden Branch Library | 200 N Park Blvd, San Antonio, Texas 78204
🆓 This screening is FREE!

RSVP at https://somosmacri.org/event/film-selena-y-los-dinos/

MACRI's programs are funded in part by the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, Bexar County, the Mellon Foundation, the John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation Fund of the San Antonio Area Foundation, Spurs Give, and individual donors like you! Gracias!

Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mexican American Civil Rights Institute
3612470575
info@somosmacri.org
https://somosmacri.org/
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. Park
San Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Visit/Locations/Collins-Garden-Library