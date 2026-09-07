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Film: My Family

Film: My Family

MACRI is excited to partner with the Collins Garden Branch Library for a Fiestas Patrias screening of MY FAMILY, starring Edward James Olmos, Esai Morales, Jimmy Smits, and Constance Marie!

Embark on an extraordinary journey through the lives of three generations of Mexican Americans. Join us for this captivating tale that honors their heritage and legacy.

🗓️ Sunday, September 20, 2026
⏰ 2:00 PM
📍Collins Garden Branch Library, 200 N. Park, San Antonio, TX 78204
⚠️ This film is rated R
FREE
Refreshments will be provided!

Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Mexican American Civil Rights Institute
3612470575
info@somosmacri.org
https://somosmacri.org/
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. Park
San Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Visit/Locations/Collins-Garden-Library