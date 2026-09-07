Film: My Family

MACRI is excited to partner with the Collins Garden Branch Library for a Fiestas Patrias screening of MY FAMILY, starring Edward James Olmos, Esai Morales, Jimmy Smits, and Constance Marie!

Embark on an extraordinary journey through the lives of three generations of Mexican Americans. Join us for this captivating tale that honors their heritage and legacy.

🗓️ Sunday, September 20, 2026

⏰ 2:00 PM

📍Collins Garden Branch Library, 200 N. Park, San Antonio, TX 78204

⚠️ This film is rated R

FREE

Refreshments will be provided!