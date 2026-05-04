The 26th Annual Festival of Flowers co-hosted by San Antonio Water System is a premiere gardening event. It showcases non profit organizations like the Bexar County Master Gardeners and Gardening Volunteers of South Texas, plus local plant clubs and societies including rose, bonsai, orchids, water garden, succulents, herbs and more. Many seminars and the Organic Roundtable continue throughout the day. There's even a large plant exchange, floral design competition, home grown vegetable contest and more. Plus, your chance to purchase plants and flowers and shop local.