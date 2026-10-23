Fantasyland San Antonio
Fantasyland San Antonio
Annual Fantasyland San Antonio is a city favorite, with plenty of holiday cheer. Vendors, Classic Cars, Folklorico dancers and entertainment for the whole family. Join us for "Shop Small, Shop Local" Saturday, where you will find a variety of gift items.
Our event is also hosting a Blanket Drive for Guadalupe Senior Center and a Toy Drive for San Antonio Fire Department. Drop off items the day of our festival and be a part of this wonderful community giving opportunity.
Vendor applications being accepted via dcorazonmarketing@gmail.com (only).
D'Corazon Marketing production.
King of Padel
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
D'Corazon Marketing & Special Events
2103545164
dcorazonmarketing@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
dcorazonmarketing@gmail.com
King of Padel
314 Nolan StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78204
2103545164
dcorazonmarketing@gmail.com