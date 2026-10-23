Annual Fantasyland San Antonio is a city favorite, with plenty of holiday cheer. Vendors, Classic Cars, Folklorico dancers and entertainment for the whole family. Join us for "Shop Small, Shop Local" Saturday, where you will find a variety of gift items.

Our event is also hosting a Blanket Drive for Guadalupe Senior Center and a Toy Drive for San Antonio Fire Department. Drop off items the day of our festival and be a part of this wonderful community giving opportunity.

Vendor applications being accepted via dcorazonmarketing@gmail.com (only).

D'Corazon Marketing production.