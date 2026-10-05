FANHS Book Discussion on "Philip Vera Cruz: A Personal History on Filipino Immigrants and the Farmworkers Movement" by Craig Scharlin and Lilia B. Villanueva

Join our book discussion on Craig Scharlin and Lilia V. Villanueva's "Philip Vera Cruz: A Personal History of Filipino Immigrants and the Farmworkers Movement" on the history of Filipinos role in the formation of the United Farm Workers union, on Oct 6, 2026, 6pm at the new Kain Na location at 8607 Wurzbach Rd.

Please RSVP at https://tr.ee/1QVQ2xFjpG Please let us know if you have having issues finding copies! We will be requesting this book at the local libraries!

Join even if you haven't finished reading the book!

#FAHM2026 #PhilipVeraCruz #DelanoManongs #IntersectionalHistories #1965DelanoGrapeStrike #LarryItliong #FANHSSATX

