FANHS Book Discussion on "Philip Vera Cruz: A Personal History on Filipino Immigrants and the Farmworkers Movement" by Craig Scharlin and Lilia B. Villanueva
FANHS Book Discussion on "Philip Vera Cruz: A Personal History on Filipino Immigrants and the Farmworkers Movement" by Craig Scharlin and Lilia B. Villanueva
Join our book discussion on Craig Scharlin and Lilia V. Villanueva's "Philip Vera Cruz: A Personal History of Filipino Immigrants and the Farmworkers Movement" on the history of Filipinos role in the formation of the United Farm Workers union, on Oct 6, 2026, 6pm at the new Kain Na location at 8607 Wurzbach Rd.
Please RSVP at https://tr.ee/1QVQ2xFjpG Please let us know if you have having issues finding copies! We will be requesting this book at the local libraries!
Join even if you haven't finished reading the book!
#FAHM2026 #PhilipVeraCruz #DelanoManongs #IntersectionalHistories #1965DelanoGrapeStrike #LarryItliong #FANHSSATX
Kain Na Filipino Cuisine
Please RSVP for this and other events, such as our Oct 17 "Our Intersectional Histories and Mixed Race Experiences" on Filipina/o/x American historical moments that intersect with those of Chicana/o/x American, African American and Pacific Islander communities and our Oct 27 Baybayin (pre-colonial script in the Phiiippines) and Philippine Mythology game day with script writing, story-telling, drawing, and table-top games with characters from Philippine folklore, through our LinkTree - https://linktr.ee/fanhs.satx
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Filipino American National Historical Society - San Antonio
2104469406
board@FANHSsatx.com
Kain Na Filipino Cuisine
8607 Wurzbach Rd.San Antonio, Texas 78240