Fancy & the Fortunate Sons

Americana roots mixed with blues-infused ballads

Fancy and The Fortunate Sons capture the essence of San Antonio honky-tonk while infusing their music with fresh energy and a timeless sound. Fronted by San Antonio singer-songwriter, Reanna Galicia, the band’s roots are steeped in storytelling that bridges the gap between country charm and bluesy grit.

Cutting her teeth at local open mic nights over the past couple years, Galicia, better known as Fancy, commands the stage with strong vocals and heartbreaking original songs. Eventually, enough people took notice, allowing her to assemble a backing band. Fittingly, Galicia’s voice calls Reba McIntyre to mind, and it was McIntyre who recorded one of the most popular versions of the Bobbie Gentry song “Fancy,” the tale of another hard-luck woman and Galicia’s self-given namesake. On her latest album, the bouncy western swing track “Clankity Clank,” underscores Galicia’s dexterous yodels that harken to the great Patsy Cline, too.