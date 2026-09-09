Family & Friends Bowling
Family & Friends Bowling
A night of bowling for the family and friends. Shop at the Silent auction. Also, special appearances by Batman of San Antonio and PawPatrol.
Tickets may be purchased online or at the door. $75 per person, or $400 per lane (up to 6 people). Includes bowling shoes and all-you-can eat food and drink.
Lucky Strike
$75 - $400
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Crime Stoppers of San Antonio
Lucky Strike
13307 San PedroSan Antonio, Texas 78216
210-639-7703
dcruz7503@gmail.com