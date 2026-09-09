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Family & Friends Bowling

Family & Friends Bowling

A night of bowling for the family and friends. Shop at the Silent auction. Also, special appearances by Batman of San Antonio and PawPatrol.

Tickets may be purchased online or at the door. $75 per person, or $400 per lane (up to 6 people). Includes bowling shoes and all-you-can eat food and drink.

Lucky Strike
$75 - $400
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crime Stoppers of San Antonio
sacrimestoppers.com
Lucky Strike
13307 San Pedro
San Antonio, Texas 78216
210-639-7703
dcruz7503@gmail.com
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/annual-family-and-friends-bowling-fundraiser