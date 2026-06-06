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Fall Equinox Party

Fall Equinox Party

Kick off FALL 2026 with The Starhill Players and special guest guitarist extraordinaire, Casper Rawls. We’ll celebrate with a free raffle, cupcakes and bubbles while they last! Kelli, Sara, Jim and Neesie and Ollie can't wait to see you! This is a free, all-ages, family-friendly event! Celebrate Fall 2026 with us at The Cove!

The Cove
Free
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

The Cove
210-227-2683
lasvestas@gmail.com
www.thecove.us
The Cove
606 W Cypress St
San Antonio, Texas 78212
(210)-227-2683
lasvestas@gmail.com
https://thecove.us/san-antonio-5-points-the-cove-events