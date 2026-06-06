Fall Equinox Party
Fall Equinox Party
Kick off FALL 2026 with The Starhill Players and special guest guitarist extraordinaire, Casper Rawls. We’ll celebrate with a free raffle, cupcakes and bubbles while they last! Kelli, Sara, Jim and Neesie and Ollie can't wait to see you! This is a free, all-ages, family-friendly event! Celebrate Fall 2026 with us at The Cove!
The Cove
Free
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Cove
210-227-2683
lasvestas@gmail.com
The Cove
606 W Cypress StSan Antonio, Texas 78212
(210)-227-2683
lasvestas@gmail.com