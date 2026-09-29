Fabletics Hosts FREE Pilates and Run at The Shops at La Cantera, Sunday, October 11

Fabletics in collaboration with Impact Run Club, House of Pink and AK Fitness host a community fitness collaborative featuring Pilates and a 2-mile run, 8 a.m., Sunday, October 11 at The Shops at La Cantera.

All fitness levels welcome, the event is free.

Following the event enjoy music by DJ Bizzle while guests meet and mingle with vendors that include Face Foundrie, Mamma Roots, The Heavenly Linked, Whisk Me Away, Bizzle, A Force of Nature, Crissy’s Shop, and Acai Bowls. Fabletics is offering participants 25 percent off in-store purchases.

For more information contact Fabletics at (726) 245-2200. The Shops at La Cantera is located at 15900 La Cantera Parkway.