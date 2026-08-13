Join us for an exclusive book club evening featuring Nirenberg: The Education of a Texas Public Servant.

Co-authors Dr. David Lesch, Ewing Halsell Distinguished Professor of History at Trinity University, and Ron Nirenberg, former Mayor of San Antonio and Democratic nominee for Bexar County Judge, will discuss their new book and share insights into its themes, inspiration, and lessons in public service.

Wednesday, September 30

A reception will begin at 6:00 PM

Followed by the program at 6:30 PM.

@ Alamo Area Council of Governments (AACOG) Texas Room; 2700 NE Interstate 410 Loop San Antonio, TX 78217

Purchase your copy of the book and start reading before the event!

Registration is required to attend, and space is limited.

Donations appreciated.

If you have any questions, please email miranda@wacofsa.org