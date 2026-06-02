EVIL WOMAN - The American ELO Presents: The Electric Light Orchestra Experience

THE ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA EXPERIENCE is a multimedia concert celebration of the music of Jeff Lynne's ELO.

Featuring EVIL WOMAN, a 12-piece band complete with violins, viola, cello co-existing with electric guitars, Classic Rock intersects with Pop... just as Jeff Lynne intended.

This production includes unique video content for each song as the fusion of Beatlesque-Pop and Classical arrangements performed by EVIL WOMAN’s 12 musicians, including a live string section, is brought to life.

The attention to detail on vocal harmonies and string arrangements is astonishingly similar to all of ELO’s original recordings.

Mr. Blue Sky, Telephone Line, Don’t Bring Me Down, Livin’ Thing, Evil Woman and Roll Over Beethoven are among a list of over 20 instantly recognizable chart-topping hit songs.