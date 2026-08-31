Esperanza Rising, written by Alvaro Saar Rios and directed by AnaLisa Leos, is adapted from Pam Muñoz Ryan's beloved novel.

The story follows Esperanza, the pampered daughter of a wealthy Mexican landowner, whose life changes suddenly when she is forced to leave everything behind and start over as a migrant farmworker in the United States during the Great Depression.

Through Esperanza's journey, the production explores family, resilience, identity, belonging, and finding hope in the face of profound change.

Teatro Audaz presents Esperanza Rising December 16–22, 2026, with special performances including Education Night, Opening Night Reception, Teatro Pa' Todos, ASL Night, and a Sunday matinee.

VIP: $35 | General Admission: $25 | Student, Military, Seniors & Educators: $20