Environmental Volunteer EXPO
Environmental Volunteer EXPO
Discover volunteer opportunities at the FIRST ANNUAL Environmental Volunteer Expo. Connect with San Antonio's network of environmentalists. Participate in nature-based, family-friendly fun, and join members of the Environmental Collaborative of San Antonio (EcoSA), San Antonio Parks and Recreation, Eco Centro, EcoRise, and City Problem Solvers.
Learn how you can make a real difference in your community by volunteering!
The Urban Ecology Center @ Phil Hardberger Park
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Environmental Collaborative of San Antonio (EcoSA)
210-207-8309
ecosacollab@gmail.com
The Urban Ecology Center @ Phil Hardberger Park
8400 NW Military HwySan Antonio, Texas 78230