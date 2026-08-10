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Environmental Volunteer EXPO

Environmental Volunteer EXPO

Discover volunteer opportunities at the FIRST ANNUAL Environmental Volunteer Expo. Connect with San Antonio's network of environmentalists. Participate in nature-based, family-friendly fun, and join members of the Environmental Collaborative of San Antonio (EcoSA), San Antonio Parks and Recreation, Eco Centro, EcoRise, and City Problem Solvers.

Learn how you can make a real difference in your community by volunteering!

The Urban Ecology Center @ Phil Hardberger Park
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Environmental Collaborative of San Antonio (EcoSA)
210-207-8309
ecosacollab@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/environmentalcollabsa
The Urban Ecology Center @ Phil Hardberger Park
8400 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, Texas 78230
https://www.philhardbergerpark.org/php-urban-ecology-center