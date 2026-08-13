Endeavors Veterans' Mental Health and Wellness Summit

The Veterans' Mental Health & Wellness Summit brings together leaders, practitioners, and advocates committed to advancing mental health support for veterans and military families.

This year we’re taking the conversation to Austin, where we’re convening a community of licensed professionals and changemakers for a one-day experience designed to spark new ideas, deepen connection, and move the field forward. Join us in-person or virtually with Continued Education Units (CEUs) available!

In Person:

Early Bird Registration (Jul 15 – Sep 1): $30

General Registration: $50

* CEUs included.

* Breakfast, lunch and refreshments are included with your ticket.

* Deadline to register for in-person registration is October 1.

Online:

General Online Registration: Free

Professional Online Registration (includes CEUs): $15