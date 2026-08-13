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Endeavors Veterans' Mental Health and Wellness Summit

Endeavors Veterans' Mental Health and Wellness Summit

The Veterans' Mental Health & Wellness Summit brings together leaders, practitioners, and advocates committed to advancing mental health support for veterans and military families.

This year we’re taking the conversation to Austin, where we’re convening a community of licensed professionals and changemakers for a one-day experience designed to spark new ideas, deepen connection, and move the field forward. Join us in-person or virtually with Continued Education Units (CEUs) available!

In Person:
Early Bird Registration (Jul 15 – Sep 1): $30
General Registration: $50

* CEUs included.
* Breakfast, lunch and refreshments are included with your ticket.
* Deadline to register for in-person registration is October 1.

Online:
General Online Registration: Free
Professional Online Registration (includes CEUs): $15

Thompson Conference Center at The University of Texas at Austin
0-50
08:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Endeavors
2104316466
marketing@endeavors.org
www.endeavors.org
Thompson Conference Center at The University of Texas at Austin
2405 Robert Dedman Dr.
Austin, Texas 78712
830-591-9040
fairplex@uvaldecounty.com
https://www.uvaldecountyfairplex.com/