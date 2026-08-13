Endeavors Veterans' Mental Health and Wellness Summit
Endeavors Veterans' Mental Health and Wellness Summit
The Veterans' Mental Health & Wellness Summit brings together leaders, practitioners, and advocates committed to advancing mental health support for veterans and military families.
This year we’re taking the conversation to Austin, where we’re convening a community of licensed professionals and changemakers for a one-day experience designed to spark new ideas, deepen connection, and move the field forward. Join us in-person or virtually with Continued Education Units (CEUs) available!
In Person:
Early Bird Registration (Jul 15 – Sep 1): $30
General Registration: $50
* CEUs included.
* Breakfast, lunch and refreshments are included with your ticket.
* Deadline to register for in-person registration is October 1.
Online:
General Online Registration: Free
Professional Online Registration (includes CEUs): $15