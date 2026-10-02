A joyful celebration of jazz and community

Bassist, composer, and bandleader Endea Owens is heralded as one of the most exciting voices in jazz today, bringing virtuosity, boundless creativity, and infectious joy to every performance. A Julliard trained, Grammy® and Emmy Award-winning artist, Owens first earned acclaim as a member of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert house band while performing with jazz legends and leading her own dynamic ensemble, The Cookout. Inspired by the spirit of gathering, celebration, and community, The Cookout blends hard-swinging jazz with soul, gospel, funk, and blues, creating performances that are as uplifting as they are exhilarating. Owens’ original compositions and imaginative arrangements honor the rich traditions of jazz while embracing fresh perspectives and vibrant new sounds. With exceptional musicianship, irresistible grooves, and an unmistakable sense of connection, Endea Owens & The Cookout deliver an unforgettable concert experience that celebrates the power of music to bring people together.