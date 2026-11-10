Emma Tenayuca Day

We’re celebrating civil rights trailblazer Emma Tenayuca’s 110th Birthday with a FREE, family-friendly celebration this December 19th at Historic Market Square!

A trailblazer who helped organize thousands of pecan shellers in the fight for fair wages and better working conditions, Emma Tenayuca’s courage, leadership, and commitment to justice continue to inspire generations.

Enjoy a special dramatic reading of That’s Not Fair! Emma Tenayuca’s Struggle for Justice, featuring authors Carmen Tafolla and Sharyll Teneyuca. Discover the culinary traditions of the pecan industry with a special pecan cooking demonstration by food writer and chef Adán Medrano.

Plus, join in on the fun with activities for all ages:

Emma Tenayuca Look-Alike Contest: Come dressed as Emma Tenayuca and show off your spirit for justice! All ages welcome, with prizes to win!

Make & Take Art: Choose an Emma Tenayuca-inspired design by artist Celeste De Luna to make a linocut print using a tortilla press.

Pecan Shelling Challenge: Could you make a living as a pecan sheller in 1938? Test your pecan-shelling skills and calculate your wages.

Bring the whole family and celebrate the life of a remarkable San Antonian whose legacy continues to shape our community. Come learn, create, taste, and celebrate as we honor 110 years of Emma Tenayuca!

FREE ADMISSION | FAMILY-FRIENDLY | ALL AGES WELCOME

