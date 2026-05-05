Echoes of Home
Echoes of Home
SOLI Chamber Ensemble invites you to a milestone performance honoring America’s 250th anniversary. As an official representative of Texas’s 20th Congressional District for the America 250 nationwide observance, SOLI presents a program of ten contemporary American composers exploring the country's meaning and future.
Event Details
Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Pre-Concert Talk: 7:00 PM (Hosted by Dr. Ethan Wickman)
Concert Start: 7:30 PM
Location: Ruth Taylor Recital Hall, Trinity University
Featured Performers & Program
Experience a "chorus of contemporary voices" featuring the SOLI Chamber Ensemble with guest artist Jacquelyn Matava (mezzo-soprano).
The program includes works by:
Aaron Copland
John Williams
Jessie Montgomery
Reena Esmail
Robert Xavier Rodríguez
...and many more.