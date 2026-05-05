Echoes of Home

SOLI Chamber Ensemble invites you to a milestone performance honoring America’s 250th anniversary. As an official representative of Texas’s 20th Congressional District for the America 250 nationwide observance, SOLI presents a program of ten contemporary American composers exploring the country's meaning and future.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Pre-Concert Talk: 7:00 PM (Hosted by Dr. Ethan Wickman)

Concert Start: 7:30 PM

Location: Ruth Taylor Recital Hall, Trinity University

Featured Performers & Program

Experience a "chorus of contemporary voices" featuring the SOLI Chamber Ensemble with guest artist Jacquelyn Matava (mezzo-soprano).

The program includes works by:

Aaron Copland

John Williams

Jessie Montgomery

Reena Esmail

Robert Xavier Rodríguez

...and many more.