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Echoes of Home

Echoes of Home

SOLI Chamber Ensemble invites you to a milestone performance honoring America’s 250th anniversary. As an official representative of Texas’s 20th Congressional District for the America 250 nationwide observance, SOLI presents a program of ten contemporary American composers exploring the country's meaning and future.

Event Details
Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Pre-Concert Talk: 7:00 PM (Hosted by Dr. Ethan Wickman)

Concert Start: 7:30 PM

Location: Ruth Taylor Recital Hall, Trinity University

Featured Performers & Program
Experience a "chorus of contemporary voices" featuring the SOLI Chamber Ensemble with guest artist Jacquelyn Matava (mezzo-soprano).

The program includes works by:

Aaron Copland
John Williams
Jessie Montgomery
Reena Esmail
Robert Xavier Rodríguez
...and many more.

Trinity University - Ruth Taylor Recital Hall
Free
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Soli Chamber Ensemble
210-393-6103
marketing@solichamberensemble.com
https://www.solichamberensemble.com/

Artist Group Info

Jacquelyn Matava
https://www.jacquelynmatava.com/
Trinity University - Ruth Taylor Recital Hall
1 Trinity Pl
San Antonio, Texas 78212