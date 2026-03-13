Dynamic Duos - May Concert Series
Dynamic Duos - May Concert Series
St Peter Prince of the Apostles Church invites you to attend our annual concert series. This year we are presenting “Dynamic Duos” showcasing disparate views of life, love, and the world in general through music. We will have amazing soloists, duets, and small groups, both instrumentalists and vocalists.
The concerts will be each Thursday in May and begin at 6.30 PM.
May 7 War and Peace
May 14 Earth and Air
May 21 Breaking Up and Making Up
May 28 Stage and Screen
St Peter is located at 111 Barilla in Alamo Heights, just off Broadway approximately ½ mile north of Hildebrand.
The concerts are free and open to the public, donations gratefully accepted.
St Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church
Free
Every week through May 28, 2026.
Thursday: 06:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Thursday: 06:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Event Supported By
St Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church
210-822-3367
church@stpeterprince.org
St Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church
111 Barilla PlSan Antonio, Texas 78209
210-822-3367
church@stpeterprince.org