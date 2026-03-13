Dynamic Duos - May Concert Series

St Peter Prince of the Apostles Church invites you to attend our annual concert series. This year we are presenting “Dynamic Duos” showcasing disparate views of life, love, and the world in general through music. We will have amazing soloists, duets, and small groups, both instrumentalists and vocalists.

The concerts will be each Thursday in May and begin at 6.30 PM.

May 7 War and Peace

May 14 Earth and Air

May 21 Breaking Up and Making Up

May 28 Stage and Screen

St Peter is located at 111 Barilla in Alamo Heights, just off Broadway approximately ½ mile north of Hildebrand.

The concerts are free and open to the public, donations gratefully accepted.

