Dueling Pianos
Dueling Pianos
Mark your calendars! The Chameleon Band is bringing their signature Dueling Pianos show to The Rock. Known for their popular hits and interactive performances, the band promises a night of non-stop energy and musical rivalry.
Frost Plaza serves as the heart of the experience, offering interactive basketball activations like the basketball tree and half-court, along with a variety of food kiosks to keep everyone fueled. Guests can also enjoy a full-service dining and bar experience at Roca & Martillo, making it an ideal evening for families, friends, and date nights alike.
**Free Entry • Free Parking • All Ages Welcome**
Grab your lawn chairs and blankets, and join us for a night of music, community, and memories under the stars.
**Friday, September 11 | 7PM**
**Admission** | Free entry & free parking
**Seating** | Lawn seating – bring your own blankets & chairs for comfortable viewing.
**Ages** | All ages are welcome! This event is family & pet friendly (pets must be on a leash).
**Dining** | For grab-and-go options, visit one of our kiosks. For full-service dining, visit Roca & Martillo.