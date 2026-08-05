Mark your calendars! The Chameleon Band is bringing their signature Dueling Pianos show to The Rock. Known for their popular hits and interactive performances, the band promises a night of non-stop energy and musical rivalry.

Frost Plaza serves as the heart of the experience, offering interactive basketball activations like the basketball tree and half-court, along with a variety of food kiosks to keep everyone fueled. Guests can also enjoy a full-service dining and bar experience at Roca & Martillo, making it an ideal evening for families, friends, and date nights alike.

**Free Entry • Free Parking • All Ages Welcome**

Grab your lawn chairs and blankets, and join us for a night of music, community, and memories under the stars.

**Friday, September 11 | 7PM**

**Admission** | Free entry & free parking

**Seating** | Lawn seating – bring your own blankets & chairs for comfortable viewing.

**Ages** | All ages are welcome! This event is family & pet friendly (pets must be on a leash).

**Dining** | For grab-and-go options, visit one of our kiosks. For full-service dining, visit Roca & Martillo.

