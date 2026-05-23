Dreamers Run Club 2-Year Anniversary Celebration

Dreamers Run Club, one of the largest and fastest-growing run clubs in the country, is celebrating its 2-Year Anniversary in partnership with RBFCU and the City of San Antonio.

What began as a small local run has grown into a powerful community movement centered around wellness, ambition, creativity, and connection. In just two years, Dreamers has evolved from a grassroots gathering into one of the most impactful run club communities in Texas, welcoming over 1,100 attendees at last year’s anniversary celebration.

This year’s milestone event will take place in the heart of Downtown San Antonio at Travis Park and will feature a free community run through city streets, music, activations, vendors, and a morning dedicated to celebrating the culture that has fueled Dreamers since its founding in 2024.

Guests will gather at 9:00 AM, with the official run beginning at 10:00 AM. The event is free and open to the public, bringing together runners, supporters, and community members from across San Antonio, Texas, and beyond.

“Two years ago, this started with just a few people showing up for something bigger than running,” said the organizers of Dreamers Run Club. “We didn’t know how far this would go, but we believed in creating a space where people could feel connected, inspired, and part of something real. Seeing this community grow into thousands moving through the streets of San Antonio together is something we’ll never take for granted. This celebration is for every single person who showed up and helped turn this dream into reality.”

The Dreamers 2-Year Anniversary is expected to be one of the largest run club gatherings in the country, highlighting the continued growth of a movement built on consistency, community, and shared energy.

More details including route information, vendors, entertainment, and special guests will be released in the coming weeks. To stay updated and RSVP, visit @DreamersRunClub on Instagram.