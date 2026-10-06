DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS! 🦇🩸

La Bête Productions is thrilled to introduce the five fearless actors taking on a collection of characters in this ridiculously fast-paced retelling of the most famous Gothic horror story of all time!

Running October 15–November 1 at Woodlawn Pointe, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is packed with disco lights, a raging sex drive, lightning-fast costume changes, and enough laughs to wake the dead!

🎃 AND HALLOWEEN NIGHT?

Join us October 31 for a special late-night Halloween performance followed by a spooktacular Halloween party for everyone in attendance! So put on your costume, come to the theatre, and spend Halloween night with DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS!

🩸 October 15–November 1

🦇 Woodlawn Pointe | San Antonio

🎃 Special Halloween Late-Night Performance + Party — October 31

Tickets are on sale NOW. Reserve yours before they disappear! 👻