Dr Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas: the Musical! Opening Night

Magik Theatre presents Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas: the Musical!, sponsored by Whataburger.

Discover the magic of Dr. Seuss’s classic holiday tale as it comes to life on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” The Grinch discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos. Celebrate the holidays with the show The New York Times calls "100 times better than any bedtime story!"