Dr. Nicole Cherry: A Fiddler's Tale

Classical music remains a living, breathing art form

Join violinist Dr. Nicole Cherry and special musical guests for A Fiddler’s Tale, an intimate evening of violin, song, spoken word, and storytelling. Featuring music by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Wynton Marsalis, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens, Niccolò Paganini, and David Wallace, the program brings together unforgettable characters, timeless melodies, moments of laughter, and reflections on the choices that shape our lives.

Serving as both violinist and narrator, Nicole Cherry guides audiences through a series of musical stories drawn from folk traditions, spirituals, classical music, and contemporary storytelling, through the voice of violin. Created specifically for the intimate setting of the Little Carver Civic Center, A Fiddler’s Tale is a familiar story that recounts the dreams we pursue, the decisions we make, and the challenge of remaining true to ourselves along the way.