Downtown West Chili Classic
Downtown West Chili Classic
Chili, barbecue, and a whole lot of good for the community. 🌶️
The Downtown West Chili Classic is coming to Legacy Park on Saturday, December 5, from 12–6 PM! Presented by Holidays on Houston, this afternoon of flavor and friendly competition supports HOGS for the Cause and local families with children battling pediatric cancer.
Bring your appetite, gather your people, and join us for a great cause.
🎟️ Adults: $20 | Big Kids: $10 | Under 10: Free
Learn more at chiliclassic.com
Legacy Park
$10-$20
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
City of San Antonio, Downtown West