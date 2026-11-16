Chili, barbecue, and a whole lot of good for the community. 🌶️

The Downtown West Chili Classic is coming to Legacy Park on Saturday, December 5, from 12–6 PM! Presented by Holidays on Houston, this afternoon of flavor and friendly competition supports HOGS for the Cause and local families with children battling pediatric cancer.

Bring your appetite, gather your people, and join us for a great cause.

🎟️ Adults: $20 | Big Kids: $10 | Under 10: Free

Learn more at chiliclassic.com