Dogtober Pet Adoption Fall Festival 2026 is back—and bigger and better than ever! 🍂🐾

Join us October 17 - 18, 2026 for San Antonio’s largest fall pet adoption celebration, featuring a full day of family-friendly fun and 300+ adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. Enjoy fall-themed activities, food, vendors, music, and plenty of opportunities to meet your new best friend.

Following the incredible success of last year’s event, we’re setting our sights even higher with a goal of helping 300+ pets find loving, forever homes. Come celebrate the season, make memories with your family, and maybe leave with a new member of the family! ❤️🐶🐱

Whether you’re looking for your next best friend or just want to enjoy a fun fall day with the family, there’s something for everyone at Dogtober. 🍂

What to Expect at Dogtober 2026

🐾 300+ Adoptable Pets – Meet your future best friend and find a pet to fall in love with!

🎃 Pumpkin Patch & Fall Photo Spots – Capture the perfect autumn memories with family, friends, and your four-legged friends!

🛍️ Fall & Pet-Themed Vendor Market – Shop 40+ local vendors and small businesses featuring seasonal finds, pet goodies, unique gifts, and more!

🎶 Live Music & Food Trucks – Enjoy live entertainment, delicious food, seasonal treats, and plenty of refreshments throughout the day!

🐕 Foster Pet Paw-rade – Watch adorable adoptable pets strut their stuff and show off their fall spirit!

🎪 Fall Carnival Games – Fun, games, prizes, and activities for the whole family!

🎨 Kids Craft Zone – Pumpkin painting, seasonal crafts, and hands-on fun for kids of all ages!

🫧 Bubble Parties & Face Painting – Even more fun and activities for the little ones!

🎟️ Lotería & Games – Play, win prizes, and join in on the fun!

🍁 And So Much More! – Fall fun, family activities, adoptable pets, and plenty of opportunities to make memories all day long!

All Pet Adoptions Include:

-First round of vaccinations

-First month of flea, tick & heartworm prevention

-Spay/neuter surgery

-Lifetime pet training support

-Free VCA Health Exam

+ free goodies for new paw-rents

General Admission is free and open to the public. Join us in giving hundreds of pets the loving homes they deserve—just in time for fall.

Early Access Option: Purchase a $50 Early Access Family Pass (good for 2 adults + kids under 18) to enter the event an hour early, get first pick of adoptable pets, enjoy priority parking, and unlock extra surprises. Space is limited.

Early Access Option ($50): Get a VIP start to Dogtober 2026! Arrive one hour before the general public and be among the first to explore San Antonio’s largest fall pet adoption celebration. Your VIP ticket includes early access for your family (2 adults and up to 3 children), a first look at adoptable pets, artisan vendors, and festival activities, plus your adoption fee is included if you choose to adopt a pet during early access.

Start your Dogtober adventure early and meet your future best friend before the crowds arrive!.