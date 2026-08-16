Documentary Film: No Place to Grow Old (Community-Wide Conversation)

Join us for a community screening of No Place to Grow Old, a compelling documentary that shares the stories, experiences, and resilience of older adults facing housing instability. Older adult homelessness is becoming an increasingly important issue both nationally and locally.

The proportion of people age 65+ experiencing homelessness in the U.S. is expected to triple between 2017 and 2030. In San Antonio, older adults are among the fastest-growing groups experiencing housing instability and homelessness. Following the film, a panel discussion and community conversation will focus on local insights, resources, and pathways forward in San Antonio.

Please register to attend.

