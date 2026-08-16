Documentary Film: No Place to Grow Old (Community-Wide Conversation)
Documentary Film: No Place to Grow Old (Community-Wide Conversation)
Join us for a community screening of No Place to Grow Old, a compelling documentary that shares the stories, experiences, and resilience of older adults facing housing instability. Older adult homelessness is becoming an increasingly important issue both nationally and locally.
The proportion of people age 65+ experiencing homelessness in the U.S. is expected to triple between 2017 and 2030. In San Antonio, older adults are among the fastest-growing groups experiencing housing instability and homelessness. Following the film, a panel discussion and community conversation will focus on local insights, resources, and pathways forward in San Antonio.
Little Carver Civic Center
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Area Foundation's Successfully Aging and Living in San Antonio Initiative
2102252243
salsa@saafdn.org
Artist Group Info
Humans for Housing
Little Carver Civic Center
226 N Hackberry, San Antonio, TX 78202San Antonio, Texas 78202
210-207-2234
ernie.ramirez@sanantonio.gov