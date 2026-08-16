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Documentary Film: No Place to Grow Old (Community-Wide Conversation)

Documentary Film: No Place to Grow Old (Community-Wide Conversation)

Join us for a community screening of No Place to Grow Old, a compelling documentary that shares the stories, experiences, and resilience of older adults facing housing instability. Older adult homelessness is becoming an increasingly important issue both nationally and locally.

The proportion of people age 65+ experiencing homelessness in the U.S. is expected to triple between 2017 and 2030. In San Antonio, older adults are among the fastest-growing groups experiencing housing instability and homelessness. Following the film, a panel discussion and community conversation will focus on local insights, resources, and pathways forward in San Antonio.

Please register to attend.

Little Carver Civic Center
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Area Foundation's Successfully Aging and Living in San Antonio Initiative
2102252243
salsa@saafdn.org
https://saafdn.org/salsa

Artist Group Info

Humans for Housing
https://noplacetogrowold.com
Little Carver Civic Center
226 N Hackberry, San Antonio, TX 78202
San Antonio, Texas 78202
210-207-2234
ernie.ramirez@sanantonio.gov
https://thecarver.org