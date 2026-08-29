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Doc Watkins: Jazz Texas

Doc Watkins: Jazz Texas

Doc Watkins, of Jazz Texas at Pearl, will tell us about getting the jazz club going and his background in general as a bandleader and jazz aficionado. Plus some music will be on offer! He's got a new book out about his experiences and copies will be available for sale and signing.

Tuesday Musical Club Clubhouse
Free
01:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Tuesday Musical Club
satuesdaymusicalclub@gmail.com
https://satmc.org/

Artist Group Info

https://jazztx.com/
Tuesday Musical Club Clubhouse
3755 St. Mary's St.
San Antonio, Texas 78212
satuesdaymusicalclub@gmail.com
http://satmc.org