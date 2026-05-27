Diving the Great Barrier Reef with Dr. Erika Woolsey
Diving the Great Barrier Reef with Dr. Erika Woolsey
When the time is right, the most celebrated reef on Earth turns into a snow globe as millions of coral polyps reproduce to send the next generation afloat. This incredible display disguises a harsh truth: the Great Barrier Reef is under attack. More than half of the coral here has died, with a warmer ocean bleaching vast sections. But there is still plenty to see and plenty to save. We go on assignment in a series of dives with marine biologist and National Geographic Explorer Erika Woolsey to meet the most colorful residents of this underwater jungle.
National Geographic Explorer Dr. Erika Woolsey is a marine biologist, divemaster, and virtual reality filmmaker. Her research and career have taken her to reefs all over the world and she wants to share her passion with you!