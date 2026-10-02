Divas of Eastwood, 2/5/27

A soulful journey through history

A beloved San Antonio story returns to the stage! Ten years after its unforgettable, premiere sold-out run at the Carver, Divas of Eastwood makes its triumphant return in a special remounting of the original musical revue. Celebrating the legendary Eastwood Country Club and other San Antonio venues on the famed Chitlin’ Circuit, this spirited production weaves together music, history, the local legends who shaped the Eastwood’s cultural legacy and the iconic female artists whose voices defined the era. Featuring powerhouse vocals, unforgettable songs, and the abiding spirit of San Antonio’s Eastside, Divas of Eastwood honors the artists, trailblazers, and cultural icons whose influence continues to resonate today. Whether you experienced the original production or are discovering this story for the first time, this special anniversary presentation invites audiences to celebrate the enduring soul of one of San Antonio’s most treasured musical legacies.