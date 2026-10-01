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District Attorney for Bexar County Candidate Forum

District Attorney for Bexar County Candidate Forum

An opportunity for voters to hear and meet District Attorney candidates. Presented by the League of Women Voters and American Association of University Women (AAUW) of San Antonio.

SAWS Headquarters Cafeteria
Registration is required for this free event
06:00 PM - 07:15 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area
league@lwvsa.org
http://www.lwvsa.org/
SAWS Headquarters Cafeteria
2800 U.S. Hwy 281 N
San Antonio, Texas 78212