District Attorney for Bexar County Candidate Forum
District Attorney for Bexar County Candidate Forum
An opportunity for voters to hear and meet District Attorney candidates. Presented by the League of Women Voters and American Association of University Women (AAUW) of San Antonio.
SAWS Headquarters Cafeteria
Registration is required for this free event
06:00 PM - 07:15 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area
league@lwvsa.org
SAWS Headquarters Cafeteria
2800 U.S. Hwy 281 NSan Antonio, Texas 78212