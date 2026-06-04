Disco Alfresco 2026 at Sunken Garden Theater - Nightlife in Nature!

Get ready to dance under the stars! Brackenridge Park Conservancy is thrilled to partner with Sound Cream to bring the beloved Disco Alfresco series to the historic Sunken Garden Theater. Beginning Thursday, June 4, and continuing every Thursday through July 30, Disco Alfresco transforms one of San Antonio’s most iconic venues into an open-air dance floor featuring rotating DJs, themed dance parties, and unforgettable summer vibes.

Disco Alfresco is a family-friendly event with food trucks, local vendors, plenty of room to dance, and a welcoming atmosphere for all ages. Guests are encouraged to bring their own cooler and make a night of it with friends and family.

Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or just looking for a fun evening out, Disco Alfresco offers the perfect mix of music, community, and summer fun in the heart of Brackenridge Park.

Tickets are $5 admission (plus fees), children under the age of 15 are FREE. Free parking. All ages. Family-friendly. BYO cooler.

Each week features a different music theme and guest DJs, including R&B, disco, cumbia, amapiano, house, reggae, and more. Disco Alfresco is known for turning outdoor spaces into vibrant, community-centered dance floors.

JUNE LINEUP:

June 4 – R&B Rodeo

June 11 – Soul Train (Disco, Soul, Funk, Boogie)

June 18 – 4PM in Soweto (Juneteenth Takeover)

June 25 – House Arrest (House Music)

JULY LINEUP:

July 2 – Perreo Picnic

July 9 – Boogie Nights

July 16 – Island Heat

July 23 – Saynt Chris

July 30 – Cumbia Rave

Tickets are $5 admission (plus fees), children under the age of 15 are FREE. Free parking. All ages. Family-friendly. BYO cooler.

