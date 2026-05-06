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Dinosaur George

Dinosaur George

Dinosaur George will be visiting us with his traveling museum exhibit that showcases a diverse range of prehistoric creatures, with a primary focus on dinosaurs. Families will have the opportunity to explore impressive exhibit pieces, from massive dinosaur skulls to detailed fossil replicas from around the world and across many time periods. This interactive experience is designed to captivate young minds and spark curiosity about paleontology and the natural sciences. In addition to dinosaurs, the exhibit will feature other fascinating prehistoric animals, including fish and early mammals, helping visitors gain a broader understanding of Earth’s history.

Mammen Family Public Library
FREE
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Mammen Family Public Library
830-438-4864
programs@mfplibrary.org
https://mfplibrary.org/
Mammen Family Public Library
131 Bulverde Crossing
Bulverde, Texas 78163
830-438-4864
programs@mfplibrary.org
https://mfplibrary.org/