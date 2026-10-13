Día de Muertos 2026 at Rinconcito de Esperanza

The Esperanza Peace and Justice Center welcomes you to our 31st annual Día de Muertos celebration honoring our antepasados at the Rinconcito de Esperanza (816 S. Colorado, San Antonio, TX 78207).

This FREE, family-friendly celebration, features over 20 unique community altars, cempasúchiles planted by la comunidad, the beautiful community tapete and the vibrant, festive decorations all over the space.

Dance to live music, and walk with us during the procession. Bring your friends & family to enjoy and take in la cultura and the rich heritage of the Westside.

Bring flowers, candles, and reprinted photos of those who you want to make offerings to this year.

Email digital photos to ofrendas@esperanzacenter.org by October 30 to be included on the community altar.

The community procession goes through the Westside from the Rinconcito to the Alázan-Apache Courts joined by the danzantes Kalpulli Ayolopaktzin. Dress up like a calaca, bring instruments, and noisemakers and join us.

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MujerArtes Cooperativa de Esperanza will be holding their annual Día de Muertos Exhibit and Sale starting October 26.

Exhibit Dates & Hours:

October 26 through November 6

Monday - Saturday 10AM - 4PM

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Music Line Up:

4 PM ...... Conjunto Heritage Taller

5 PM ...... Panfilo’s Güera

6 PM ...... Henry Gomez y Mariachi de Esperanza

7 PM ...... Eddie “Lalo” Torres y Su Conjunto

8 PM ...... Keli Rosa

9 PM ...... Llamativa

Calavera readings by Teatro Esperanza throughout the day.

Artwork: “Altar de las Almas Inquebrantables" "Altar of the Unbroken Souls” by Cecilia Marie Valdez, 2026 Día de Muertos Competition Winner.