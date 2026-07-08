Designer Bag Bingo - King William Association
Designer Bag Bingo - King William Association
Grab your lucky dauber and your best friends. Designer Bag Bingo is back at the Hermann Sons Ballroom on Saturday, August 1, 2026!
Get your tickets before they sell out: https://bit.ly/Designer-Bag-Bingo
We are giving away 20 high-end bags from brands like Kate Spade, Coach, and Brahmin. If you want the ultimate prize, one of our Blackout Bingo rounds features a wine suitcase filled with six bottles of wine, a total value of $800.
Your ticket gets you in the door with a boxed lunch and two drink tickets for beer, wine, or Prosecco. Doors open at 12 p.m. Come early to browse the silent auction and buy extra bingo cards for just $1 each.
Proceeds fund our park concerts, art exhibits, and the King William sidewalk repair fund.
Hermann Sons Ballroom
$75
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
King William Association
210-227-8786
info@ourkwa.org