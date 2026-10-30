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Denver Heights Documentary Screening

Denver Heights Documentary Screening

Join us for a community screening of the newly released documentary film, "Denver Heights - The Heart of the Eastside."

Before there was redevelopment, there was Denver Heights — a Black neighborhood on San Antonio’s Eastside that built its own schools, its own churches, and its own businesses, and helped shape a national civil rights movement during the time of segregation.

"Denver Heights: The Heart of the Eastside" tells that story through the voices of the people who lived it, featuring firsthand reflections from community elders, historians, and longtime residents — including Mario Salas, Odie Davis III, Dr. Charles Gentry, Charles Williams, Gloria Ray, Ernest “Coach Q” Qadimasil, and more.

Click the link to learn more and get your tickets today!

Beasley Brown Community Center
• There are Early bird tickets available (while supplies last) $11.24 • General Admission tickets - $15.85 • VIP Tickets (includes poster and usb drive with a copy of the film) $36.64
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Melaneyes Media
(210) 560-1733
melaneyes3@gmail.com
https://www.melaneyesmedia.com/

Artist Group Info

Logic Allah
logic@melaneyesmedia.com
https://www.melaneyesmedia.com
Beasley Brown Community Center
225 N. Swiss St.
San Antonio, Texas 78202