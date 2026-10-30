Denver Heights Documentary Screening

Join us for a community screening of the newly released documentary film, "Denver Heights - The Heart of the Eastside."

Before there was redevelopment, there was Denver Heights — a Black neighborhood on San Antonio’s Eastside that built its own schools, its own churches, and its own businesses, and helped shape a national civil rights movement during the time of segregation.

"Denver Heights: The Heart of the Eastside" tells that story through the voices of the people who lived it, featuring firsthand reflections from community elders, historians, and longtime residents — including Mario Salas, Odie Davis III, Dr. Charles Gentry, Charles Williams, Gloria Ray, Ernest “Coach Q” Qadimasil, and more.

Click the link to learn more and get your tickets today!