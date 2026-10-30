Denver Heights Documentary Screening
Denver Heights Documentary Screening
Join us for a community screening of the newly released documentary film, "Denver Heights - The Heart of the Eastside."
Before there was redevelopment, there was Denver Heights — a Black neighborhood on San Antonio’s Eastside that built its own schools, its own churches, and its own businesses, and helped shape a national civil rights movement during the time of segregation.
"Denver Heights: The Heart of the Eastside" tells that story through the voices of the people who lived it, featuring firsthand reflections from community elders, historians, and longtime residents — including Mario Salas, Odie Davis III, Dr. Charles Gentry, Charles Williams, Gloria Ray, Ernest “Coach Q” Qadimasil, and more.
Beasley Brown Community Center
• There are Early bird tickets available (while supplies last) $11.24 • General Admission tickets - $15.85 • VIP Tickets (includes poster and usb drive with a copy of the film) $36.64
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Melaneyes Media
(210) 560-1733
melaneyes3@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Logic Allah
logic@melaneyesmedia.com
Beasley Brown Community Center
225 N. Swiss St.San Antonio, Texas 78202