Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

Two living legends. One piano. One unforgettable voice.

Two legendary jazz icons share the stage in an intimate musical conversation shaped by excellence, imagination, and unmistakable chemistry. Three-time GRAMMY® Award winner, Tony Award–winning Broadway star, and NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater joins GRAMMY® Award–winning pianist Bill Charlap for a deeply expressive exploration of jazz tradition and timeless repertoire. With a single voice and a single piano, they celebrate the spontaneity, artistry, and emotional depth at the heart of the music. Bridgewater’s fearless storytelling and captivating vocals merge with Charlap’s elegant, lyrical interpretations, creating a performance filled with nuance, discovery, and soul. Their first duo album, the GRAMMY®-nominated Elemental, reflects a remarkable partnership built on decades of musical experience and shared devotion to jazz. Together, Bridgewater and Charlap bring rare sophistication, impeccable phrasing, and extraordinary range to a repertoire only they can deliver—an unforgettable encounter between two masters of the craft.