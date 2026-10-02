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Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap

Two living legends. One piano. One unforgettable voice.

Two legendary jazz icons share the stage in an intimate musical conversation shaped by excellence, imagination, and unmistakable chemistry. Three-time GRAMMY® Award winner, Tony Award–winning Broadway star, and NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater joins GRAMMY® Award–winning pianist Bill Charlap for a deeply expressive exploration of jazz tradition and timeless repertoire. With a single voice and a single piano, they celebrate the spontaneity, artistry, and emotional depth at the heart of the music. Bridgewater’s fearless storytelling and captivating vocals merge with Charlap’s elegant, lyrical interpretations, creating a performance filled with nuance, discovery, and soul. Their first duo album, the GRAMMY®-nominated Elemental, reflects a remarkable partnership built on decades of musical experience and shared devotion to jazz. Together, Bridgewater and Charlap bring rare sophistication, impeccable phrasing, and extraordinary range to a repertoire only they can deliver—an unforgettable encounter between two masters of the craft.

Jo Long Theatre, Carver Community Cultural Center
$47
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 16 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Carver Community Cultural Center
(210) 207-7211
info@thecarver.org
https://thecarver.org/gallery/
Jo Long Theatre, Carver Community Cultural Center
226 N. Hackberry
San Antonio, Texas 78202
210.207.7211
info@thecarver.org
https://thecarver.org