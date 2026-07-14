Daniel Benes Science Show
Daniel Benes Science Show
Step into the world of science with Daniel Benes! This inspirational, STEAM-based show brings science to life through exciting demonstrations of physics, chemistry, and electricity, along with fascinating antique science and technology. It’s an engaging, educational experience designed to spark curiosity for the whole family.
THIS SHOW WILL REPEAT AT 12PM.
Mammen Family Public Library
FREE - No Registration Required! To keep from over crowding in the room we will be providing each attendee a free ticket beginning 30 minutes before the show.
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Mammen Family Public Library
830-438-4864
programs@mfplibrary.org
Mammen Family Public Library
131 Bulverde CrossingBulverde, Texas 78163
830-438-4864
programs@mfplibrary.org