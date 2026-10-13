Dances with Death - San Antonio Pride Orchestra
Dances with Death - San Antonio Pride Orchestra
Introducing the newest ensemble in town, the San Antonio Pride Orchestra! Join us for our debut concert “Dances with Death” where you can enjoy musical tricks and treats like Frank Schubert’s “Der Erlkönig”, selections from Bernard Herrmann’s score from the thriller classic “Psycho”, and more.
Also featured will be Mexican staples like “Amor Eterno” and new favorites from the movie “Coco”. Celebrate Día de los Muertos and remember loved ones with us by bringing a photo to add to our ofrenda that will be displayed during the concert.
Friday, Nov 6, 2026 @ 7 PM
First Unitarian Universalist Church San Antonio
7150 I-10, San Antonio, TX 78213
Admission is FREE and donations are welcomed.
First Unitarian Universalist Church
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Pride Orchestra
info@saprideorchestra.org
First Unitarian Universalist Church
7150 West I-10 Frontage RoadSan Antonio, Texas 78213
210-344-4695
digitalmanager@uusat.org