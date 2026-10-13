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Dances with Death - San Antonio Pride Orchestra

Dances with Death - San Antonio Pride Orchestra

Introducing the newest ensemble in town, the San Antonio Pride Orchestra! Join us for our debut concert “Dances with Death” where you can enjoy musical tricks and treats like Frank Schubert’s “Der Erlkönig”, selections from Bernard Herrmann’s score from the thriller classic “Psycho”, and more.

Also featured will be Mexican staples like “Amor Eterno” and new favorites from the movie “Coco”. Celebrate Día de los Muertos and remember loved ones with us by bringing a photo to add to our ofrenda that will be displayed during the concert.

Friday, Nov 6, 2026 @ 7 PM

First Unitarian Universalist Church San Antonio
7150 I-10, San Antonio, TX 78213

Admission is FREE and donations are welcomed.

First Unitarian Universalist Church
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Pride Orchestra
info@saprideorchestra.org
First Unitarian Universalist Church
7150 West I-10 Frontage Road
San Antonio, Texas 78213
210-344-4695
digitalmanager@uusat.org
https://uusat.org/