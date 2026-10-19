Disco Alfresco Returns with CumbiaWeen, a New Halloween Tradition for San Antonio

Live psychedelic cumbia from Gio Chamba, a DJ set by Ella Ella, and lowrider trunk-or-treat bring generations together at Sunken Garden Theater on October 30.

San Antonio’s favorite dance party of the summer returns with puro spooky vibes, setting out to create the biggest community Halloween celebration the city has ever seen. Disco Alfresco presents CumbiaWeen at Sunken Garden Theater, with support from Brackenridge Park Conservancy, on Friday, October 30, from 6–10 p.m.

A spooky cumbia costume party under the stars, CumbiaWeen gives the city a place to celebrate Halloween together. Disco Alfresco brings its signature outdoor dance experience into a new season, inviting San Antonians of all generations to dress up and make the night their own.

Gio Chamba brings a live psychedelic cumbia performance, alongside a DJ set by Ella Ella. The celebration takes place at Sunken Garden Theater, the historic 1930s outdoor amphitheater where the spirits of performances past are invited back for one more dance.

A lowrider trunk-or-treat for kids, Halloween decorations, and a market of local vendors extend the celebration beyond the dance floor. Guests can bring a cooler and enjoy food and non-alcoholic drinks from participating vendors throughout the evening.

With free parking and free admission for children under 15, CumbiaWeen welcomes friends and families for an evening of music, costumes, and dancing, marking the start of a San Antonio Halloween tradition.

Tickets: Limited $15 all-in release, including fees. $25 regular admission online afterward and at the door, subject to availability.

Admission: All ages. Children under 15 free.

Parking: Free.

Coolers: Welcome under venue rules. No alcohol sold on site.

Tickets and information: discoalfresco.com