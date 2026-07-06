Cultivating Citizens: Growing the Future of Democracy luncheon, presented by League of Women Voters of the San Antonio

Join the League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area for a luncheon featuring speaker Lindsey Cormack, PhD, author of 𝘏𝘰𝘸 𝘵𝘰 𝘙𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘢 𝘊𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘯 (𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘞𝘩𝘺 𝘪𝘵'𝘴 𝘜𝘱 𝘵𝘰 𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘵𝘰 𝘋𝘰 𝘪𝘵). The program includes an engaging conversation on empowering the next generation of informed and active citizens. Audrey Castoreno, morning anchor with KENS 5, emcees.

Event sponsorships, tables, and tickets are available through lwvsa.org. All proceeds benefit the League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area’s mission to encourage informed and active participation in government through voting.