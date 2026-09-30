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Culinary Hidden Gems Competition

Culinary Hidden Gems Competition

Embark on a culinary adventure through San Antonio's finest hotel restaurants! Join us for an unforgettable evening featuring 20+ of San Antonio's top hotel chefs and bartenders, all competing for your vote.

Your all-inclusive ticket includes:
🍽️ Unlimited chef-crafted bites
🏆 Vote for your favorite culinary creations
✨ Meet the chefs behind San Antonio's premier hotel dining experiences

Whether you're discovering a new favorite restaurant or supporting your hometown hospitality community, Hidden Gems is your chance to experience the very best our city has to offer all under one roof.

San Antonio Shrine Auditorium
$60-75
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Hotel & Lodging Association
info@sahla.org
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/culinary-hidden-gems-competition-tickets-1992436563396?aff=oddtdtcreator&amp;keep_tld=true
San Antonio Shrine Auditorium
901 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, Texas 78232
https://www.shrineauditorium.com/