Culinary Hidden Gems Competition
Culinary Hidden Gems Competition
Embark on a culinary adventure through San Antonio's finest hotel restaurants! Join us for an unforgettable evening featuring 20+ of San Antonio's top hotel chefs and bartenders, all competing for your vote.
Your all-inclusive ticket includes:
🍽️ Unlimited chef-crafted bites
🏆 Vote for your favorite culinary creations
✨ Meet the chefs behind San Antonio's premier hotel dining experiences
Whether you're discovering a new favorite restaurant or supporting your hometown hospitality community, Hidden Gems is your chance to experience the very best our city has to offer all under one roof.
San Antonio Shrine Auditorium
$60-75
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Hotel & Lodging Association
info@sahla.org
San Antonio Shrine Auditorium
901 N Loop 1604 WSan Antonio, Texas 78232