Culinary Hidden Gems Competition

Embark on a culinary adventure through San Antonio's finest hotel restaurants! Join us for an unforgettable evening featuring 20+ of San Antonio's top hotel chefs and bartenders, all competing for your vote.

Your all-inclusive ticket includes:

🍽️ Unlimited chef-crafted bites

🏆 Vote for your favorite culinary creations

✨ Meet the chefs behind San Antonio's premier hotel dining experiences

Whether you're discovering a new favorite restaurant or supporting your hometown hospitality community, Hidden Gems is your chance to experience the very best our city has to offer all under one roof.