Crochet for Adults
Crochet for Adults
Whether a beginner, intermediate or an advanced crocheter, come and join us for some crafting fun. Bring a project you are working on and have a fun time with fellow crocheters to share tips and learn new skills or assist others with their projects. This program is intended for adults.
Great Northwest Branch Library
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM, every month on Monday through Dec 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library - Great Northwest Branch Library
210-207-9210
christina.montero2@sanantonio.gov
Great Northwest Branch Library
9050 Wellwood StSan Antonio, Texas 78250
(210) 207-9210