Crochet for Adults
Crochet for Adults
Whether a beginner, intermediate or an advanced crocheter, come and join us for some crafting fun. Bring a project you are working on and have a fun time with fellow crocheters to share tips and learn new skills or assist others with their projects. This program is intended for adults.
Please bring your supplies (i.e., yarn, hooks and place holders).
Great Northwest Branch Library
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library - Great Northwest Branch Library
210-207-9210
christina.montero2@sanantonio.gov
Great Northwest Branch Library
9050 Wellwood StSan Antonio, Texas 78250
(210) 207-9210