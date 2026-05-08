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Crochet for Adults

Crochet for Adults

Whether a beginner, intermediate or an advanced crocheter, come and join us for some crafting fun. Bring a project you are working on and have a fun time with fellow crocheters to share tips and learn new skills or assist others with their projects. This program is intended for adults.

Please bring your supplies (i.e., yarn, hooks and place holders).

Great Northwest Branch Library
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library - Great Northwest Branch Library
210-207-9210
christina.montero2@sanantonio.gov
Great Northwest Branch Library
9050 Wellwood St
San Antonio, Texas 78250
(210) 207-9210